City Manager’s Weekly Bulletin, City Hall Lobby Closes, Meetings Canceled

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) March 20 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here.

Effective March 20, 2020 the city of Lakewood closed its lobby areas at City Hall, the Lakewood police station and Lakewood Municipal Court. Learn more here.

Out of an abundance of caution and under the guidance of practicing social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Lakewood City Council’s March 23, 2020 study session is canceled. A list of other canceled meetings can be seen here.