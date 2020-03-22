Annual county roadside herbicide applications start March 23

Pierce County roadsides will get an annual makeover this spring and summer.

An initial application of herbicides to combat weeds along road shoulders will start March 23 and continue through June. Targeted noxious weeds and brush control applications will occur through the end of November as needed. Only federal and state-approved herbicides are used.

Pierce County road crews will also mow, cut brush and trim trees along roads during the spring and summer. The work, which will be carried out weather permitting, is part of Pierce County’s integrated roadside vegetation management program.

“Properly maintained roadsides are important for the safety of motorists and pedestrians,” said Bruce Wagner, Pierce County Planning and Public Works Maintenance and Operations Division manager.

Annual maintenance reduces fire danger, optimizes storm water drainage, helps control noxious weeds and non-native plants, and promotes native plant growth.

“Owner Will Maintain” agreements

Property owners who do not want the roadside vegetation adjacent to their properties sprayed with herbicides or mechanically trimmed can sign an “Owner Will Maintain” agreement with Pierce County. Under this agreement, the property owner agrees to maintain the vegetation. If the property owner does not meet the standards detailed in the agreement, the maintenance of the right-of-way reverts to the county.

The owner must display a Pierce County-provided sign indicating their participation in the program prior to the application of herbicides.

Property owners can call (253) 798-6000 to sign up or renew an agreement. The process will be completed via mail.

Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/ownermaintain for more information.