12 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported March 22

As more testing becomes available, we are identifying more positive COVID-19 cases. With more cases comes the need for more resources to investigate them.

We confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County, bringing our total to 107 and 1 death. The University of Washington virology lab and the state Public Health Laboratories have tested 2,168 of our residents. More private labs are coming on line, which will add to testing capacity. Each day by 2 p.m., we post an updated COVID-19 case count at tpchd.org/coronavirus.