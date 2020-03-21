Work to install University Place sewer main and rehabilitate pump station starts March 23

A project to rehabilitate a wastewater pump station and install a new sanitary sewer force main in University Place will start March 23. The work is expected to be completed in September.

This project will increase sewer capacity to allow continued growth in University Place.

Construction will take place along Morrison Road West, approximately 650 feet south of 27th Street West. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Installation of the force main will require crews to cut a six-foot-deep trench in the roads along the approximately half-mile project area.

Morrison Road West, 35th Street West and 72nd Avenue Court West will remain open during construction, although the roads may be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic, but motorists should expect delays.

The pump station currently directs wastewater to the City of Tacoma’s sewer system before being pumped back to Pierce County’s system. Rehabilitation of the pump station will include upgrading electrical systems and pumps to extend the useful service life of the facility.

Because of growth in the sewer system’s service area, the amount of wastewater being sent to the City of Tacoma has exceeded contractual limits. Instead of renegotiating the contract, Pierce County has decided to build a new force main and redirect flows south to the Chambers Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The new force main will be approximately a half-mile long. It will be connected to the pump station and will run along the northbound lane of Morrison Road West, east along 35th Street West, and south along 72nd Avenue Court West. The force main will connect to an existing 10-inch sewer main located on a City of University Place property south of 72nd Avenue Court West.

Northwest Cascade, Inc. is the project’s contractor. The project is estimated to cost $1.4 million and is funded with Pierce County sewer rehabilitation and replacement funds.

For more project information, click here.

About the Pierce County sewer system

The Pierce County sewer system collects wastewater from a 117-square-mile area serving 294,000 people in University Place, Lakewood, DuPont, Steilacoom, Milton and a portion of Tacoma. It also serves the unincorporated communities of Parkland, Spanaway, Midland, South Hill, Tehaleh and Frederickson.