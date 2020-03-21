Steilacoom Town Administrator March 20 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 7, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – April 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – April 22, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

COVID-19 Update:

Town operations will be open during normal business hours. Any changes to operating hours or limiting of proceedings will be provided in future updates and will only be done in consultation with TPCHD officials.

The Town of Steilacoom like the State, Pierce County, and many other local governments, declared a state of emergency concerning the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. This was done to more quickly and easily mobilize staff and supplies needed to respond to the existence of COVID-19 cases in the Town of Steilacoom, and in reality, some cases are expected in Town eventually.

This measure was requested as part of the Town’s precautionary measures, and residents of Steilacoom should not be alarmed by this action which is part of the Town’s on-going response to the COVID-19 matter.

The declaration of a state of emergency will help align the Town’s response to the outbreak in coordination with state and county efforts. It enables the Town to activate emergency plans, prioritize response measures, and allocate funds to deploy additional personnel as needed. It also facilitates the use of mutual aid agreements and authorizes the Town to obtain vital supplies, equipment and services outside of usual purchasing or contracting regulations and apply for reimbursement of eligible expenses.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, please contact Paul Loveless, Town Administrator, at 253.983.2074.

Everyone should follow the recommendations from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department which include:

Increase handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizer

Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette – cover a cough or a sneeze

Keep distance from others (more than six feet, if possible)

Frequently clean and disinfect surfaces

Remain home during a respiratory illness

Remain calm and don’t panic.

More information from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department can be found at www.tpchd.org/coronavirus.

Fraud Alert – Coronavirus:

Scammers are taking advantage of fears surrounding the Coronavirus.

Here are some tips to help you keep the scammers at bay:

Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.

Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — online or in stores.

Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.

We Love Steilacoom Association Food Pantry/Bank:

The We Love Steilacoom Association operates the Food Pantry/Bank at Steilacoom Community Church, 1603 Rainier Street, Steilacoom, Washington. Hours of operation are 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays. If you are experiencing temporary or ongoing financial challenges and/or food instability, please avail yourself of this resource.

Summer Hires and Volunteers:

At this time, the Town is advertising the following paid staff and volunteer positions. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website.

Summer Camp Program

9 Recreation Aide positions

1 Recreation Aide Lead

1 Recreation Aide Lifeguard

Public Works

1 six-month Seasonal Maintenance Worker (Parks)

2 three-month Seasonal Maintenance Workers (Parks)

2 three-month Seasonal Maintenance Workers (Streets)

Community Center

2 Facility Attendants (Pioneer Park)

Farmers’ Market

1 Farmers’ Market Intern

Farmers’ Market Volunteers

Boat Float Ramp and Dock Closed:

Saturday night into Sunday morning, a sailboat moored at the Town’s bot dock brock loose and became lodged under the ramp leading to the floating dock causing significant structural damage to the ramp and possible to the dock.

Public Safety and Public Works personnel assisted Pierce County personnel in freeing the vessel and securing it to the floating dock. The owner was eventually located and removed the vessel.

Unfortunately, due to the damage to the ramp, the facility will be out of service for the foreseeable future.

Spring Clean-up Cancelled/Postponed:

Spring clean-up has been cancelled/postponed.

Town of Steilacoom Sewer System Seeing Increase in Non-Flushable Items:

There has been an increase in non-flushable items in the public sewer system operated by the Town of Steilacoom in recent days

Only toilet paper and what comes from the human body should be flushed down the toilet. Items such as hygiene and disinfecting wipes and paper towels can clog sewer pipes, cause backups in homes and cause severe damage to the sewer system. Even wipes labeled as “flushable” will clog pipes.

Flushing other items down the toilet can be costly to homeowners. Property owners are responsible for the part of the sewer line that runs from the house to the public lines. Property owners on a septic tank have full responsibility for maintenance and repair

Public Safety:

Steilacoom Public Safety, along with regional public safety agencies, continue to monitor the ongoing situation with regard to COVID-19. New protocols regarding dispatcher call screening, as well as staffing considerations, have been implemented. The purpose of these new protocols is to better ensure the safety of first responders, such that reliable emergency response will continue to be available to the greater public. As always, your officers remain committed to our mission to this community.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on vactoring catch basins; sprayed select sidewalks for moss control; continued erosion control inspections on construction sites; and performing other maintenance activities.

Annual Town Roadside Herbicide Applications Started:

The Town’s roadsides will get an annual makeover this spring and summer.

An initial application of herbicides to combat weeds along road shoulders has started and will continue through August. Targeted noxious weeds and brush control applications will occur through the end of November as needed. Only federal and state-approved herbicides are used.

Town of Steilacoom road crews will also mow, cut brush and trim trees along roads during the spring and summer. The work, which will be carried out weather permitting, is part of the Town’s integrated roadside vegetation management program.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a permanent service to a residence in the 200 block of Gove Street and provided a temporary power service in the 200 block of Gove Street; replaced a water/electric seal on pump #1 at the Sunnyside pump station; assisted the Water and Parks crews with installing an irrigation line for the Senko Garden in Cormorant Park; relocated a street light in conjunction with the Norberg development; repaired a street light on Galloway Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a new water service for the Senko Garden in Cormorant Park; inspected a new sewer service in the 2500 block of Western Road; worked with the contractor for the installation and testing of a new water main for Norberg Estates; inspected new water and sewer connections in the 2700 block of Tasanee Court; assisted the Street crew cleaning catch basins; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew with the assistance from the Cedar Creek work crew completed installation of a new irrigation lines at the Senko Garden in Cormorant Park. We’ve received notification from the Cedar Creek Correction Center that the crew will not be available until after the COVID-19 situation is resolved. Additionally, the crew repaired a water leak in the Public Works facility; mowed various parks and grounds; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Census 2020: You Count – Respond at 2020census.gov – As of March 19, 2020 – Steilacoom – 19.1% Response Rate:

Each year, the federal government distributes hundreds of billions of dollars to states and communities based on Census Bureau data. Locally census statistics are used to plan for a variety of resident needs including new roads, schools and emergency services. Businesses use census data to determine where to open places to shop.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will implement new technology to make it easier to respond. For the first time, people will be able to respond online, by phone, as well as by mail. The bureau will use data that the public has already provided to reduce follow up visits. And, the bureau is building an accurate address list and automating its field operations—all while keeping the public’s information confidential and safe.

For those who do not complete the census on or by Census Day (April 1, 2020), in-person house visits will occur. Residents may also see people canvassing neighborhoods to check addresses.

Protect Yourself from Scams/Fake Documents:

Clues for spotting a fake document:

Documents are easily faked. Some will look just like the real thing but others might have warning signs, such as:

generic rather than personal greeting

names of organizations that don’t exist

poorer quality presentation

poorer quality grammar and spelling

overly official or forced language.

Documents such as flight itineraries and bank statements have simple, uncomplicated layouts even when they are legitimate because such businesses allow their customers to print online statements. This means that scammers can easily create fake documents by using information available online such as company logos and graphics from websites.

Clues for spotting a fake email:

Scammers can easily fake an official-looking email, using the same logo and design as the real company.

Often your guard is down when you receive an email from a company you’ve dealt with before, such as the Town or an online shopping site you use. If you’re not expecting an email, always be alert to a fake before clicking on any links or opening any attachments.

Clues for spotting a fake dating profile

When looking at a new dating profile, note anything unusual about their choice of:

photo

location

interests

language skills matched to background.

Scammers often use fake photos they’ve found online.

Tip: Do an image search of your admirer to help determine if they really are who they say they are. You can use image search services such as Google or TinEye.