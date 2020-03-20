Dedicated COVID-19 resource page available

The City of Lakewood has created a section of its website dedicated to COVID-19-related news.

The page includes the latest news out of the city around its response to COVID-19 and what it is doing to limit and prevent the spread of the virus. It also includes links to resources for residents to learn more about public health directives from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Residents will also find links to public transit agencies, the three public utility companies that service Lakewood and a link to the Governor’s Office for the latest information from Gov. Jay Inslee.

Finally, for businesses, there is a link to the Economic Development Board of Tacoma-Pierce County and the state’s Employment Security Department to connect business owners and employees with resources.

Find the page here: cityoflakewood.us/covid19/