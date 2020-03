City of DuPont cancels nonessential meetings through April

As a result of COVID-19 the City of DuPont has canceled all nonessential business meetings, Parks & Recreation programs and events will be in March and April, 2020.

Business Meeting Cancellations

Planning Commission Meeting – March 23, 2020

City Council Meeting – March 24, 2020

Mayor’s Ethics Committee- April 1,2020

Parks & Recreation Agency Meeting – April 6, 2020

Public Safety Committee – April 8.2020

Planning Commission Meeting – April 13. 2020

Civil Service Commission – April 14, 2020

Finance & Governance Committee – April 14, 2020

Planning & Public Works Committee – April 14, 2020

Tree Board Meeting – April 16, 2020

City Council Workshop – April 21, 2020

Planning Commission Meeting – April 27, 2020

City Council Meeting – April 28, 2020