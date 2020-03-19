West Pierce Fire & Rescue Implements Changes in Response to COVID-19

Effective immediately, the following measures have been put in place in response to COVID-19 to protect West Pierce Fire & Rescue personnel from unnecessary exposures.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue will continue to operate and respond to 9-1-1 calls as business as usual, however, lobbies in all fire stations are closed to the public. Blood pressure checks will not be offered and all scheduled community group meetings and station tours have been canceled. In addition, residential smoke alarm installations are currently suspended.

Permitting services will now only be available on Tuesdays at Station 20, located at 10928 Pacific Highway SW in Lakewood. While that lobby is closed, contractors requiring a permit shall call (253) 983-4583 and schedule a time for drop off and payments with the Prevention Division.

These changes will stay in effect indefinitely and will be evaluated at a later date as to when these services will resume to normal operations.

If you need assistance, please call our business line at (253) 564-1623 or visit us online at www.westpierce.org. The public’s patience and understanding is greatly appreciated during this time.