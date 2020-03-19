University Place School Board Director T’wina Nobles announces for State Senate

University Place – T’wina Nobles, current President of the Tacoma Urban League and twice-elected University Place School Board Director, today launched her bid for State Senate in the 28th Legislative District. The seat is currently held by Republican Senator Steve O’Ban.

In kicking off her campaign, Nobles laid out her vision for the district. She pledged to fight for safe and healthy communities, strong schools, transportation solutions, and housing affordability.

“My career has been devoted to helping students prepare for college and career,” Nobles said. “I know firsthand the struggles of parents in our district because I have three children in public schools. I’d like nothing more than to continue fighting for our families and kids every day.”

With today’s announcement, Nobles announced the endorsements of retired State Representative Christine Kilduff and current State Representative Mari Leavitt, both from the 28th District.

Nobles continued: “I am incredibly proud to have the support and encouragement of so many community leaders, including both State Representatives from our district. They recognize the need for a change in the Senate and I’m honored they are putting their trust in our campaign.”

On the University Place School Board, Nobles works to make sure that every voice is heard and every child succeeds. She’s demonstrated her leadership through a focus on equity, inclusion, and transparency. Because of her background and experience on the PTA, she has worked hard during her time on the School Board to improve engagement with community members and parents.

Nobles has nearly two decades of experience working as an instructor, mentor, and coach, and is also the co-founder of Ladies First, an in-school and after-school program for young women. She also served on the board of the Statewide Poverty Action Network and is currently on Multicare’s West Region Mary Bridge Board.

Nobles moved to the area two decades ago when her then-husband was assigned to JLBM (formerly Fort Lewis). Because of her passion, energy and hard work, Nobles has been recognized as a local leader. She is the recipient of several prominent awards, including the 2014 and 2018 PTA Golden Acorn Award recipient, the 2014 City Club of Tacoma Dennis G. Seinfeld Emerging Leader Award and a 2014 WASA Community Leadership Award. She currently lives with her family in the West Creek Estates part of the district.

For more information, please visit T’wina Nobles website at www.twinanobles.com.