The kitchen’s still open

Although the Governor Jay Inslee has restricted restaurant operations in light of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, you can still get a bite to eat at South Hill Mall. Pursuant to the state order, restaurants are still permitted to sell food on a carry-out, drive-thru or delivery basis. Currently there are nearly two dozen eateries and food options at the mall complex, serving up a wide variety of tasty fare. For more information on individual restaurants, go to www.southhillmall.com and click on “See our stores”.

