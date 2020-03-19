Something Happy: Flying A Kite

Submitted by Jerry Dunlap.

While walking past the playground area at Ft. Steilacoom Park last Monday we encountered a young man struggling mightily to get a kite to fly. As we approached, he inquired in a pleading voice, “Do you know how to fly a kite?” The young man had purchased the kite for his young niece, and obviously things were not going well at all. With a son and daughter who participated in the Y Guides kite flying contests nearly 40 years ago, I did have knowledge on how to make a kit fly.

Happiness At Ft. Steilacoom Park

A quick inspection revealed the young man had the string attached to the back side of the kite. Anyone who has ever flown a kite knows that will not work. I don’t always carry a pocket knife, but I had one last Monday. I cut the string from the framework. My wife, Maren, was then able to tie a loop in the front bridle string. With the string properly attached to the front of the kite, it took off smartly in the light north wind. The young man was very grateful for the assistance we were able to provide. I just wish the picture I took with my camera could show the huge smile on the face of his niece. There was happiness last Monday afternoon at Ft. Steilacoom Park.