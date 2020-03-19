Public Safety and Criminal Justice in University Place

What are the public safety issues facing University Place? What is law enforcement’s role in the criminal justice system in your community? How can you have a better understanding of the system? Perception versus reality.

Join us for three hours a day starting Monday, March 23, over the course of six weeks where we examine public safety in University Place. You won’t be disappointed! Classes take place on Mondays from 1-4 p.m. at the University Place Police Headquarters. Register by calling 253.798.3141 or e-mail jhales@co.pierce.wa.us. Space is limited.

Course Outline…

March 23: Introduction to policing & public safety in University Place – By Chief Premo

March 30: Patrol Procedures & Use of Force – Sergeant Jason Youngman

April 6: Constitutional Law & perspectives on LE – Jeremy Culumber

April 13: What happens after the arrest? – Pierce County Prosecutor Kara Sanchez

April 20: Jail operations/costs and the impacts of mental health – Jail Chief Patty Jackson

April 27: Use of force decision making simulations – Retired officer Gary Shilley