KBTC’s Northwest Now episode focuses on COVID-19

As the World Health Organization officially declares COVID-19 a global pandemic, and government leaders close schools and other public facilities, uncertainty over individual health and our economy continues to rise by the day.

On this edition of Northwest Now we take a closer look at the Coronavirus. We’ll hear from the American Red Cross on how you can be prepared and help others. We’ll also speak to a financial adviser about what is happening with the up and down stock market and what it could mean to your financial future.

