Community Call for the City of Tacoma Take Immediate Action to Care for the Unhoused

Tacoma and Pierce County Democratic Socialists of America.

In the midst of the State of Emergency in response to COVID-19, Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America (TDSA) demands that leadership from the City of Tacoma take immediate action to care for our most vulnerable community members: the unhoused.

We have been calling on the City to act to scale of the homelessness crisis long before COVID-19 struck. We now ask again with more fervor than ever before: Where will all the unhoused members of our community go? More specifically, with this pandemic looming amongst us, how are you going to care for their safety and stability? With CDC recommendations of social distancing to stay home, what is your plan to support your community members without a home?

The unhoused are members of this community, and they deserve just as much protection from this pandemic as anyone else. Unhoused members of our community often rely on public spaces, such as libraries, as safe havens and day shelter. As community members are being encouraged to practice social distancing, where will the unhoused go?

The Novel Coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic is growing worse every day, particularly for vulnerable populations such as seniors, the immunocompromised, and the homeless population. In Tacoma and across Pierce County, this pandemic is exacerbating an already tragic situation for our unhoused neighbors, who have already faced insufficient shelter beds, continual encampment sweeps, limits on locations where they can sleep, tent bans, and negligence on the part of the City to take swift and bold action that reflects the actual severity of the crisis that impacts their daily lives.

What is a major concern for the overall population will be a humanitarian crisis for those most in need. With this urgency in mind, we make the following demands of the City.

To see our specific demands and join us in calling on the City of Tacoma to act swiftly to support the unhoused community, visit: actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-the-city-of-tacoma-to-take-immediate-action-to-care-for-the-unhoused?sour ce=direct_link&.