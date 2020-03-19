Asia Pacific Cultural Center closed until March 22

The health and safety of our staff, community, volunteers, partners and visitors is very important to us as an organization. In respect and following the instructions of our APCC board, our State health and government officials, as well as our Federal Leaders – for us all to adhere to directives to help slow the spread of the Corona virus (COVID-19) in our local community.

Asia Pacific Cultural Center will be closed to the public all this week, March 16 to March 22. Staff will work from home or be in office as needed only to address certain program deadlines. We will be in touch with clients and providing community assistance via telephone, or emails on as needed basis.

We will continue reevaluating the situation with public health authorities and other partners. We will keep updating our website as developments occur. We know that APCC provides important benefits and services to the community and these closures and cancellations will have real impacts. APCC remains in contact with partner agencies and local government and service providers to help the community in any way we can.

Please call our emergency call line 253-590-7457 with any questions or needs of service. You can also email us at faalua@comcast.net or go online at asiapacificculturalcenter.org and write us through there or our Facebook page.

Please stay safe and healthy!