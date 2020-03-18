Letter: Tell me something happy

Submitted by Evelyn Twomey.

Just turned OFF my TV. News was nothing but the Virus, on every station. It can be frightening. So decided to read The Suburban Times. Most of the articles were the same as the TV. I always enjoy keeping up with the neighborhood goings on, so please show us some happy things. I know happy things are still happening, as I know the Virus is still with us, and don’t want to be reminded 24/7.

Publisher’s Response…

Right you are Evelyn. I see the same thing on the news.

As a way to combat that, may I recommend you read Don Doman‘s submissions as he reviews events that didn’t happen, or perhaps Joe Boyle‘s interesting spin on whatever happens to pop into his mind. Susanne Bacon also offers a spirited look at life in the Pacific Northwest viewed through her German-born eyes. There are other contributors here as well. I encourage you to poke around and see what you can find.

I’m certain the breathless pace of news coverage will slow down in time. Stay healthy.