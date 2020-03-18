Lakewood Municipal Court responds to Governor’s health directives

Effective Tuesday, March 17 the front counter of Lakewood Municipal Court is closed until further notice out of an abundance of caution and in response to social distancing guidance issued by public health officials.

Judge Susan Adams has issued three administrative orders that affect some aspects of the court. The orders respond to the ever-evolving situation around Coronavirus and public health guidelines meant to limit the spread of COVID-19. The orders are available on the Municipal Court website.

Municipal Court staff are still available to oversee court operations and can be reached by phone at 253-512-2258 Monday-Thursday between 9 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 and 4 p.m. and on Friday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Emails can be sent anytime to citycourt@cityoflakewood.us.

Under the orders all scheduled court hearings are postponed and will be rescheduled by the court to a future date yet to be determined.

Exceptions to this postponement include:

In-Custody Hearings will continue on their normal schedule.

will continue on their normal schedule. Infraction Hearings will be continued to a later date with notices mailed out. Make sure your address is current with the court. You may also submit a written statement in lieu of your appearance. Submit by email or postmark by day of hearing.

will be continued to a later date with notices mailed out. Make sure your address is current with the court. You may also submit a written statement in lieu of your appearance. Submit by email or postmark by day of hearing. Criminal Hearings will be continued to a later date. Contact your attorney. Make sure your address is current with the court as notices will be mailed.

will be continued to a later date. Contact your attorney. Make sure your address is current with the court as notices will be mailed. Criminal Compliance Hearings set to determine compliance with orders of pre-trial release, including, but not limited to: surrender of weapons, installation of ignition interlock and compliance with 24/7 alcohol monitoring remain scheduled .

set to determine compliance with orders of pre-trial release, including, but not limited to: surrender of weapons, installation of ignition interlock and compliance with 24/7 alcohol monitoring . Probation Appointments will be conducted via telephone. lt is the responsibility of defendants to call the probation office at the scheduled appointment time.

will be conducted via telephone. lt is the responsibility of defendants to call the probation office at the scheduled appointment time. Work Crew and EHM: To be determined.

To be determined. Payments can be mailed or paid online at www.municipalcourtpay.com. A payment drop box is available outside Lakewood Municipal Court, 6000 Main Street SW, for check or money order payments.

can be mailed or paid online at www.municipalcourtpay.com. A payment drop box is available outside Lakewood Municipal Court, 6000 Main Street SW, for check or money order payments. Infraction Hearing Requests can be placed in drop box outside the court, mailed or emailed.

We continue to follow guidance from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to help protect people’s health. Employees and court participants should follow those recommendations while at the Municipal Court:

Increase handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizer

Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette – cover a cough or a sneeze

Keep distance from others (more than six feet, if possible)

Frequently clean and disinfect surfaces

Remain home during a respiratory illness

More information from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department can be found here.