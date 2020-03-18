Important message from Sound Outreach Executive Director Bryan Flint

We are in unchartered economic waters with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping our community. While social distancing and self-isolation are critical to our collective response, it will be economically devastating for many hard-working individuals and families. Hourly workers and those with low wage jobs will be hit the hardest. Rising rents, medical expenses, and bad credit will exacerbate economic hardhsip for so many in our community.

The mission of Sound Outreach is to empower Pierce County residents to achieve their financial dreams and to secure personal financial security through an integrated model of coaching and counseling. We are dedicated more than ever to provide those free services to our Pierce County community.

We invite you to forward this email and/or share this link to anyone you know who may be in need of our services. Our website landing page includes our contact information and a list of local services and resources. We are updating the page regularly.

Contact us with any questions or if you need our support:

Call 253.593.2111 (push ‘0’) and leave a message. Email us at info@soundoutreach.org Fill out our contact form in which you can indicate the department which you’d like to reach. Message us on Facebook.