The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Curran Orchard Group Pruning Party Cancelled

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by CORE.

Due to COVID 19 health concerns, the Curran Orchard group pruning party on Saturday, March 21 has been cancelled. The barn will NOT be open; however, individuals with tools are welcome to prune at their convenience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *