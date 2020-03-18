Curran Orchard Group Pruning Party Cancelled

Submitted by CORE.
Due to COVID 19 health concerns, the Curran Orchard group pruning party on Saturday, March 21 has been cancelled. The barn will NOT be open; however, individuals with tools are welcome to prune at their convenience.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
