Construction and traffic impacts for the week of March 16

With the coronavirus crisis, crews currently are working regular hours and following health and safety measures, such as washing hands and social distancing. At the moment, construction continues on the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension. Sound Transit will conduct most outreach activities by email, phone and online. We will provide more information if the work situation changes. We encourage the community to continue supporting businesses by ordering take-out and delivery – thank you!

The contractor continues the track installation process on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to S. 13th St. MLK Jr. Way southbound will be closed from Earnest Brazill St. to S. 16th St. In addition, S. 14th St. is closed on the west side of MLK Jr. Way to the alley. Please follow the detour on S. J St. MLK Jr. Way from S. 18th St. to S. 16th St. is now open to two-way traffic and parking with track installed on the west side of the street.

Crews are installing underground utilities on Martin Luther King Jr. Way south of S. 3rd Street near Tacoma General Hospital. The contractor may start working in front of the Baker Center driveway late this week. If the Baker Center driveway is closed, please take S. L Street to access the Baker Center. Please allow an extra 15 minutes to reach your appointment. MLK Jr. Way is open to two-way traffic between Division Ave. and S. 3rd St. In addition, the contractor is installing utilities on S. J St. between Division Ave. and S. 3rd St.

N. 1st Street is closed between Tacoma Avenue and Yakima Avenue in both directions to install track. This week, crews are bringing rail into place and will pour concrete.

Additional construction and traffic restrictions

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 16th St to Earnest Brazill St – southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd Street to the Baker Center driveway – southbound lane closure.

S. J Street from Division Avenue to S. 3rd Street – intersection closure.

N. 1st Street between Tacoma Avenue and Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Division Avenue between Yakima Avenue and I Street – lane restriction.

Stadium Way from Broadway to S. 4th St. — southbound lane closure; use detours.