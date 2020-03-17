Pierce County Parks cancels all indoor programs and activities until March 31

Due to the recent update from Governor Inslee regarding COVID-19, Pierce County Parks is cancelling all indoor programs and activities at its community facilities March 17-31. This includes Sprinker Recreation Center, Heritage Recreation Center, Meridian Habitat Community Center, Frontier Park Lodge, Lakewood Community Center and the Environmental Services Building at Chambers Creek Regional Park. Governor Inslee called for indoor social or recreational venues to cease operations until March 31, including youth sports specifically in the prohibition.

If you have registered for an upcoming class or program, or rented a Pierce County Parks facility during the closure period, you be contacted regarding your registration or rental.

Following the lead and directive of our state health and government officials, the Spring Egg Hunt at Chambers Creek Regional Park and the Barn Yard sale at Frontier Park scheduled for April 11th have been cancelled.

At this time, parks, golf courses, trails and outdoor restrooms operated by Pierce County Parks are open for public use. We understand exercise, especially in an outdoor environment, is important for our health and wellness, and we encourage residents to get outside as much as possible — while practicing social distancing and precautionary sanitation measures. We ask that guests experiencing any flu or cold-like symptoms remain home and that everyone follow the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s guidance.

Thank you for your understanding as we continue to support efforts to contain COVID-19 and protect the health of our customers, employees and community.

For up to date information please refer to our website: www.piercecountywa.gov/parks