Pierce County Library System Services During COVID-19 Closure

While the Pierce County Library System is closed to the public, to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19), we are offering limited services.

Please hold onto any books or items you borrowed from the Library. Do not return them to any of the Library’s book drops. Return them when we notify you we are open again.

We are not charging any late fines.

All items are checked out through April 30.

Hold onto your books and items to donate to Friends’ book sales until the libraries reopen.

We encourage you to check out e-books, audiobooks, and magazines online from your homes. We also recommend checking out the many online resources. From live tutors to help students with homework to resources to help explore cultures and more, the Library offers rich online services which are ideal as people are practicing social distancing and staying home more.



As this pandemic is a constantly evolving situation, the Library will continue to adjust and respond quickly. Safety to the thousands of people we serve is our top priority. Please keep watching our website for any updates.