Lakewood public-facing counters close due to COVD-19

Effective today, March 17 at noon all public-facing counters in Lakewood City Hall, Lakewood Municipal Court and the Lakewood police station are closed to the public.

This decision was made in accordance with public health recommendations around social distancing to limit and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

City business will continue to operate and buildings will remain open for scheduled appointments.

Those seeking assistance for city services should contact the following numbers, depending on what services you need:

Permit Center/Planning Department : 253-512-2266, or online: permits.cityoflakewood.us/

Lakewood Police Department : Call 911 if it is an emergency. Otherwise call 253-830-5000.

Lakewood Municipal Court : 253-512-2258, or: Contact your attorney Email citycourt@cityoflakewood.us, Fax: 253-512-2267

Lakewood City Hall: 253-589-2489

If you call the main number for City Hall, your call will be directed to the appropriate department. If you already know who you need to speak with, please call or email that person directly to help reduce the call volume.

Please note that callers may experience an increased wait time when calling due to these temporary closures.

Please also view the department you are hoping to reach on our website to conduct business online, including:

We appreciate everyone’s patience as we navigate these unprecedented times.

Find the latest information, including public health guidelines, around Coronavirus visit the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

The Washington State Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, or how the virus is spread, please call 1-800-525-0127.

Phone lines are currently staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m, seven days a week. Please note that this call center can not access COVID-19 testing results. For testing inquiries or results, please contact your health care provider.