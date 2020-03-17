CPSD Promising Future: Marlene Iafeta

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Lochburn Middle School seventh grader Marlene Iafeta.

Before arriving at Lochburn, Marlene didn’t play sports. That’s changed in a big way. She now spends her free time playing softball, soccer, volleyball and basketball at the school. “It keeps me energetic and it’s a lot of fun,” she said.

Her favorite sport is volleyball where she can show her emotions by spiking the ball and scoring points for the Lochburn Lions. In the classroom, Marlene excels at math, a subject she said comes naturally to her.

“Marlene has the best qualities that you want in a student. She is determined, hardworking, humble, and helpful,” said Lochburn math teacher Amelia Pernell. “She is a great advocate for herself and her peers.”

Her current career goal is to attend medical school and become a doctor.