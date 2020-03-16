The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Council March 17 Meeting Agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Little Church on the Prairie - It's Where U Belong
  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of March 3, 2020
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #113193- #113198 in the amount of $208,519.05
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #113204 – #113268 in the amount of $139,042.68
    4. Set Fees for Franchise Applications (AB 2982)
    5. Amend Countywide Planning Policies (AB 2983)
  4. Presentation – Arbor Day 2020
  5. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  6. Action Items
  7. New Items
    1. Declaration of Emergency – COVID-19 (AB 2984) (*)
    2. Union Avenue Roundabout Project – Supplement #1, Gray and Osborne,Inc (AB 2985) (*)
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  9. Study Session
    1. Emergency Management Plan – Draft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *