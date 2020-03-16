Steilacoom Town Council March 17 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of March 3, 2020
- Approval of Payroll Checks #113193- #113198 in the amount of $208,519.05
- Approval of Claims Checks #113204 – #113268 in the amount of $139,042.68
- Set Fees for Franchise Applications (AB 2982)
- Amend Countywide Planning Policies (AB 2983)
- Presentation – Arbor Day 2020
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Action Items
- New Items
- Declaration of Emergency – COVID-19 (AB 2984) (*)
- Union Avenue Roundabout Project – Supplement #1, Gray and Osborne,Inc (AB 2985) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- Emergency Management Plan – Draft
Leave a Reply