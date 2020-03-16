Small Business Resources, SBA Disaster Loan topics of March 18 COVID-19 Conference Call

Pierce County is open for business. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, we’re here to help businesses access the resources and information they need. In partnership with the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, we invite you to join us for a free conference call to share the latest information. You can join by phone or through your computer.
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 18, 2020; 10:30 AM PDT
Presenters:
- Derek Kilmer, US Representative, WA 6th CD
- Kerrie Hurd, District Director, Seattle District, US Small Business Administration
- Lisa Brown, Director, Washington State Department of Commerce
- Tom Pierson, President & CEO, Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce
- Bruce Kendall, President & CEO, Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County
To join by phone:
+1 669 900 6833 or +1 929 205 6099 (USA)
ID: 910 757 735
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +16699006833,,910757735# or +19292056099,,910757735#
International numbers available: zoom.us/u/adjnUSsGnK
To join using your computer:
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
zoom.us/j/910757735
Webinar ID: 910 757 735
