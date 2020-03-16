Small Business Resources, SBA Disaster Loan topics of March 18 COVID-19 Conference Call

Pierce County is open for business. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, we’re here to help businesses access the resources and information they need. In partnership with the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, we invite you to join us for a free conference call to share the latest information. You can join by phone or through your computer.

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 18, 2020; 10:30 AM PDT

Presenters:

Derek Kilmer , US Representative, WA 6th CD

, US Representative, WA 6th CD Kerrie Hurd , District Director, Seattle District, US Small Business Administration

, District Director, Seattle District, US Small Business Administration Lisa Brown , Director, Washington State Department of Commerce

, Director, Washington State Department of Commerce Tom Pierson , President & CEO, Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce

, President & CEO, Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce Bruce Kendall, President & CEO, Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County

To join by phone:

+1 669 900 6833 or +1 929 205 6099 (USA)

ID: 910 757 735

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +16699006833,,910757735# or +19292056099,,910757735#

International numbers available: zoom.us/u/adjnUSsGnK



To join using your computer:

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

zoom.us/j/910757735

Webinar ID: 910 757 735