Meeting for Appointment of the Pierce County Sheriff canceled

The Special Meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee to Assist with the Appointment of the Pierce County Sheriff scheduled for March 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Chambers of the Pierce County Council Office has been canceled.

