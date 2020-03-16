Local Cheer Teams Earn Bids to 2020 D1 Summit

Melissa McDonald, a local third grader from DuPont, is heading to the 2020 D1 Summit in Orlando, Florida in May. McDonald is a member of one of two All Star Competitive Cheer teams at Sonic Elite Olympia (SEO) that earned bids to Summit, an invitation-only, international competition, where the best of the best compete for all the glory! The bids come after multiple SEO teams took National Championship titles at the PacWest Cheer competition in Portland last month.

Melissa McDonald, front left, with SEO’s Level 2 Small Junior team “Bolt.” Photo by Rebecca Schmidt.

SEO is the area’s premier All Star Competitive Cheer program, with options for recreational cheer and tumbling, as well as elite travel team participation for ages 3-18. Located inside Black Hills Gymnastics in Lacey, our athletes work hard and play hard, gaining skills and confidence they use both on the mat and in the classroom. Coaches Julia Brusselback and Helen McPeters are deeply committed to building teams that excel within the gym and in the community.

Sonic Elite Olympia’s Level 1 Small Senior team (Queens) and Melissa’s Level 2 Small Junior team (Bolt) are currently fundraising to support their registration and travel costs to get to Summit. You can support their efforts by donating to their teams, sponsoring a team, or attending one of their fundraising events (next up is the Mod Pizza takeover on April 12 at the Yelm Highway location!). You can contact Jen McDonald at frymcdonald@gmail.com if you’d like to donate or sponsor a team!