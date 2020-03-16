Little Church on the Prairie Preschool Meeting Canceled

The Parent Information Meeting at Little Church on the Prairie Preschool for Tuesday, March 17th is being postponed due to social distance protocols that have been established by our governor.

If you desire to register your child for our fall preschool classes, you may do so online. Please fill out the registration form and email it or bring to the church office on campus, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

When we can confirm that we have an opening in the class you are requesting, we will contact you to let you know that you may pay the $100.00 Registration Fee online to secure your child’s placement.

Please be sure to wait to hear from us that your child has been placed into a class before paying the registration fee.