Lakewood Senior Activity Center to close March 17

Due to the current health directives around COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution for our healthy, active older adults, the city of Lakewood made the tough decision to close the Lakewood Senior Activity Center.

The closure goes into effect Tuesday, March 17. The center will remain closed through March 31, 2020. This date may change, depending on future recommendations of health officials.

The Lakewood Senior Activity Center is committed to keeping older adults in our community healthy and safe. There are still a lot of unknowns around COVID-19, however one thing that we do know is the population the center serves is vulnerable to this new virus.

In light of this, the decision to close the center was made after thoughtful discussion and review of current health guidelines from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which encourage people over 60 years to stay home and practice social distancing if they must leave the house.

Many of the center’s classes are scheduled to end March 16, so the closure has little effect on planned programming. Program sessions will be postponed until the center reopens under normal operations.

Additionally a number of classes held by third parties, including the AARP driving course, Alzheimer’s support group and others, have canceled their programs until further notice.

Senior Activity Center staff will miss seeing the smiling faces of our members every day. We appreciate your understanding during these unprecedented times and remind everyone to follow the current health guidelines and stay healthy.

To find out more information about Coronavirus and what you can do to keep yourself and your family healthy, visit the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department website.