CPSD Staff Spotlight: Susan McPike

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Hillside Elementary School third grade teacher Susan McPike. She is retiring at the end of the school year after 21 years at Hillside.

She began her time in education as a paraeducator before going back to school at age 40 to earn a teaching degree. She loves getting to know her students and working with families to help them flourish during the school day.

“Every student has a gift,” she said. “I like to try and tap into that for each of my students as much as I can.”

One way Susan connects with students is through poetry. She asks her students to use their senses to communicate, writing about what they see, hear and feel. “They just say the most interesting things,” she said. “You can learn so much about each student through the poems they write.”