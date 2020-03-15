Thomas Middle School Land Use Modification Permit Filed for Modular Classrooms

Clover Park School District is seeking approval for a new 7,500gsf modular building to be placed on the existing Mann Middle School site in order to provide 6 new classrooms and additional space for students in anticipation of growing capacity. This considered a major modification to their existing Conditional Use Permit approval #LU1800085.

PROJECT LOCATION: 11509 Holden Rd SW (APN#0219092086)

ZONING: Public Institutional (PI)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: January 31, 2020

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: February 24, 2020

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: March 12, 2020- March 26, 2020

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on March 26, 2020. Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the Hearing Examiners determination to Superior Court.

TENTATIVE PUBLIC HEARING DATE: TBD

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Applicant: Clover Park School District; Attn: Rick Ring, Asst. Superintendent for Business Services

City: Andrea Bell, Associate Planner. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: (253) 983-7814 or abell@cityoflakewood.us

Learn more at the City’s website.