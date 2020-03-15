The Habit Burger Grill – Restaurant Review

Fast food requires quick thinking. My friend Donn called at 11:45 to see if I was busy for lunch. I had a few things to do first . . . like get dressed. We settled on 12:30 at Westgate and The Habit Burger Grill.

Arriving first, I went to the counter to order. I wasn’t hungry, but I do like their tempura green beans. I asked for their green beans and a soda. They give you your receipt and a pager. I took my empty soda cup and helped myself to their Peach Ginger fruit drink. It was okay.

The Habit should have been humming, but there were only a few people in the restaurant.

Soon my pager alarm went off and I picked up my green beans at the counter. It had been awhile since I had eaten there, so I was out of the routine. I could have chosen some pickles and pepperoncini to accompany my order. I did choose their BBW dip for my green beans. I really like the beans. They are nice and crispy.

I was still waiting for Donn to arrive, so I looked around. The Habit should have been humming, but there were only a few people in the restaurant. The Corona Virus could be the death of a lot of restaurants and other small businesses.

Soon Donn arrived and placed his order. He was followed by a group of three men wearing overcoats over their nice business suits. They looked a little out of place. I’m not sure if they were all attorneys or managers. Well, I knew one. Don Anderson is a friend from Rotary. He is an attorney and the mayor of Lakewood. Donn soon joined me while Don and his buddies sat at the next table. We three Dons kibitzed for a while and fist bumped. I always liked Don Anderson. He has a great sense of humor.

Donn had an order of fries. I traded green beans for a French fry. Soon they were all gone.

The food is good at the Habit Burger Grill, but the prices seem a little high . . . but . . . The burgers are really good.

The Habit Burger Grill is located at 2601 N Pearl St #105, Tacoma, WA 98407.

You can sign up for their Char Club and get a free burger coupon sent to you on your birthday! – habitburger.com/charclub/

The free food offer always works for me. There are several restaurants that offer coupons on your birthday. You buy additional food and drink and they get you into their restaurant. It’s a fair trade.