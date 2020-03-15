Register for Fall Preschool classes at LCOP Preschool

Submitted by Kathi Loverin.

The Little Church on the Prairie Preschool will host a Parent Information Night on Tuesday, March 17th at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is for parents who have never had children enrolled at our preschool and would like to meet the staff and view our facilities.

This meeting is for adults only, please. We will share information about the 3 class offerings: Junior Class (serving children who will be 3 years old by August 31st), the A.M. Pre-K Class (serving children who will be 4 years old by August 31st) and the P.M. Pre-K (serving children who will be 4 years old by April 30th).

At the conclusion of this meeting registration will be opened to all on a first-come, first-served basis. Enrollment will continue as long as there are openings.

A $100.00 Registration Fee secures your child’s spot. All fees will be paid online.

However, please check with us before paying the fee to be certain that we have room for your preschooler in a specific class. We hope to see you Tuesday night, March 17th at 6:30 p.m. on our campus.

Little Church on the Prairie is located at 6310 Motor Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.