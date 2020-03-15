Puyallup Closes Some Facilities

The City of Puyallup has closed its Activity Center and Library, and will close its Recreation Center starting Monday, March 16th.

These closures are in response to public health considerations surrounding Covid-19 and to ensure that City staff and resources are directed to maintaining essential City operations.

Staff remain available by phone and email to answer questions.

Activity Center: 253-841-5555

Library: 253-841-5454

Recreation Center: 253-841-5457

Or reach out to us through our website.