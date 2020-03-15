Letter: Sex Ed topic of Clover Park School Board

The School Districts of Peninsula, Othello, Mead, Omak, and Spokane have reportedly objected to – or written formal letters of concern about – the controversial Comprehensive Sex Education bill, addressing their respective positions to Gov. Inslee who is expected to sign SB 5395 into law.

The Clover Park school board has added a special meeting March 16, 6 P.M., Room 4 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive, to address what Senator Shelly Short, Republican Floor Leader, 7th Legislative District, described as “this dictatorial, insidious piece of legislation.”

“In a press release, state Republicans said the legislation would ‘force sex-ed curriculum on every school kid in the state from kindergarten through 12th grade. Kindergartners will be encouraged to question the traditional role of genders. In each subsequent grade, the material gets more graphic and more controversial.’”

According to the CPSD website, “Topics of discussion at the special meeting include impact of COVID-19 on CPSD and comprehensive sex education bill recently passed by Washington state legislature.”