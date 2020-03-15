Lakewood Municipal Court responds to COVID-19

On March 12, 2020 Lakewood Municipal Court Judge Susan Adams issued an administrative order in response to COVID-19 and recent health guidelines offered by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Under the order the following options are available to court patrons through the end of March:

People scheduled for a contested or mitigation hearing concerned about attending court in person may submit a written statement in lieu of appearance. The statement must be emailed or postmarked by the day of hearing.

There are no trials scheduled for March and all jurors are excused.

. If you are experiencing illness or are under quarantine and are scheduled for arraignment for a charge that is not a DUI or Domestic Violence offense you can contact the court and your arraignment will be reset by four weeks. A new summons will also be issued.

If you are scheduled for an arraignment for a DUI or Domestic Violence offense and are experiencing illness or are under quarantine, you will remain on the calendar as scheduled. The call to the court reporting the illness will be recorded in the court docket.

The court is operating on its normal schedule. Any changes to hours or limiting of proceedings will be posted online.

Lakewood Municipal Court employees are following guidance from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to help protect people’s health. Employees and court participants should follow those recommendations while in Municipal Court:

Increase hand washing and use of alcohol-based sanitizer.

Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette – cover a cough or a sneeze.

Keep distance from others (more than six feet, if possible).

Remain home during a respiratory illness.

More information from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department can be found here.