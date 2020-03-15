Clover Park school board adds special meeting March 16

The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors has scheduled a special board meeting for Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in room 4 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood.
The topic of discussion at the special meeting will be the impact of COVID-19 on CPSD.
For more information, contact the superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.
Comments
David Anderson says
And, according to the CPSD website, also on the agenda for this Special Meeting is the matter of Comprehensive Sex Education.
www.cloverpark.k12.wa.us/Dept/CommunityRelations/HomeStories/2019-20/Board_SpecialMeeting_Mar2020.aspx