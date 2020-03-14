Tacoma Public Library closes to public Effective Saturday, March 14, until further notice

Tacoma Public Library is following the recommendations of local, state, and national health officials in making the decision to close all library locations to the public in order to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Effective Saturday, March 14, all Tacoma Public Library locations will be closed until further notice.

“The Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees and leadership staff will continue to closely monitor this quickly changing situation,” said Library Director Kate Larsen. “The safety of our community and staff is of utmost importance, and we do not make the decision to close lightly.

“During the closure, we will mobilize our staff on a number of projects that will ultimately enhance our public services and facilities,” she continued. “In addition, specific, limited services will be made available as they are ready.”

Fines will not be accrued during the closure and book drops will remain open for patrons to return materials. At the time of this release, the library system was still evaluating how it will process holds.

Valuable online resources are available to all card holders. Parents and caregivers affected by school closures should be aware that Tacoma Public Schools students can use their student ID number to access:

Streaming movies, TV, and the Great Courses with Kanopy and Hoopla

Downloadable eBooks and Audiobooks with Overdrive/Libby apps and Hoopla

Streaming music on Hoopla Both Hoopla and Kanopy (and OverDrive/Libby) also offer content for children

Professional tutorials via Lynda, from LinkedIn Learning

Worksheets and educational activities for elementary-age students through Scholastic Teachables

Literacy and learning for younger readers from BookFlix and TrueFlix

Educational lessons for all ages via HelpNow – check out the “Skill Surfer” section

Tacoma Public Library will continue to update tacomalibrary.org as it responds to the emerging COVID-19 health crisis.