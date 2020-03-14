Pierce County Teams Up for Business During COVID-19 Outbreak

Pierce County is open for business. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, we’re here to help businesses access the resources and information they need. In partnership with the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, we invite you to join us for a free conference call to share the latest information. You can join by phone or through your computer.

Date/Time: Monday, March 16, 2020; 11:00 AM PDT

Hear reports from:

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier

Jody Ferguson, Director, Pierce County Emergency Management

City of Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards

Gary Wescott, Pierce County Economic Development Department

Bruce Kendall, President and CEO, Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County

Tom Pierson, President and CEO, Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce

To join by phone:

Dial: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 929 205 6099 (USA)

ID: 928 408 790

Or, iPhone one-tap:

US: +16699006833,,928408790# or +19292056099,,928408790#

International numbers available: zoom.us/u/adjnUSsGnK



To join using your computer:

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

zoom.us/j/928408790

Webinar ID: 928 408 790



Please join us on the call and bring your questions. We know businesses must continue to operate in the County and our goal is to help you navigate an uncertain environment. We also know that protecting your customers and employees is top of mind, and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department provides these recommendations.

In addition, as you experience impacts or have questions regarding your workforce, the Employment Security Department has guidelines for workers and businesses as well as a reference guide to programs available in the state under different scenarios.

We’ll update you as soon as the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program goes into effect to assist small businesses that have been severely impacted by COVID-19. In addition, the Washington State Governor’s Office is compiling resources to support businesses, including the State Department of Revenue’s relief for taxpayers and insurance information from the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.



Bottom line, we’re always here to connect Pierce County businesses with the resources and information they need, especially in challenging times. If you have any questions or need assistance, please reach out to Gary Wescott at (253) 798-6916.