Molina Healthcare of Washington Waives COVID-19 Testing Costs for Members

Last week, Molina Healthcare (“Molina”) announced it would waive member costs associated with testing for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. This waiver applies to the test for coronavirus and the office visit – including physician office, urgent care, or emergency department – associated with that test.

“Molina is closely monitoring the rapidly changing coronavirus developments and implementing expanded and expedited services to ensure our members that we will take care of them if they are affected,” said Peter Adler, president of Molina Healthcare of Washington. “The health, safety, and well-being of Molina members, employees, providers, and our communities is our top priority as the situation continues to evolve.”

“We strongly encourage our Medicaid and Marketplace Members to use our virtual urgent care services around-the-clock from their phone or computer before visiting a provider, urgent care, or ER setting” said Dr. Frances Gough, Chief Medical Officer of Molina Healthcare of Washington. “By accessing Molina’s virtual urgent care services, individuals are better able to protect themselves and others from exposure to the virus – with no out-of-pocket cost to our Medicaid and Marketplace members.”

The leadership team at Molina Healthcare of Washington is working closely with its national executive task force, along with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Washington State Department of Health, to evaluate and communicate information to members, network providers, employees, and government partners as the situation evolves.

Molina is continually seeking input from, and working closely with, providers throughout the state. In response to that collaboration, Molina has developed a COVID-19 Medical Policy and a Q&A package that has now been shared with all Molina network providers throughout the state. To further support providers, Molina has added a special landing page on the web for providers with continually updated information about Molina’s response to the coronavirus.