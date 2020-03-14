Daytime single lane closure of Mounts Road overpass near DuPont

DUPONT – Daytime travelers who use Mounts Road overpass are advised to give themselves extra travel time on Wednesday, March 18.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the northbound lane of Nisqually Road Southwest will close across the overpass. Northbound Interstate 5 or Nisqually Road travelers headed to Mounts Road will detour using northbound I-5, to exit 119, back to southbound I-5 and exit at Mounts Road.

Travelers coming from Mounts Road by Eagles Pride Golf Course will have access to northbound and southbound I-5 ramps. The ramp intersection will be controlled by flaggers.

Closing one lane across the overpass will allow crews to relocate ramp meter signs in advance of adding additional stop signs at the Mounts Road and southbound I-5 interchange. This work was originally scheduled for February 12 but cancelled after resources were diverted to the State Route 706 slide.

Visit the Pierce County construction web page for updated maintenance and construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.