West Pierce Firefighter Dan Bronoske Announces Campaign for Kilduff’s seat

Lakewood, WA – Dan Bronoske announced today that he will launch a campaign for State Representative in Legislative District 28, Position 2. Rep. Christine Kilduff announced earlier today that she will not be running for re-election.

“I’ve worked as a firefighter in Pierce County and Lakewood for nearly 20 years. As a first responder, I’ve been on the frontlines of some of the biggest crises facing our community – from mental health and access to healthcare, to homelessness and the opioid epidemic. I’m committed to fighting for solutions that protect our safety and ensure everyone in our community can thrive.”

Dan is launching with Rep. Christine Kilduff’s endorsement and is running to continue her legacy of accountable and effective leadership for the 28th District. He will fight for bi-partisan solutions that put our community and safety first:

“I’m honored to have Rep. Kilduff’s support and the opportunity to follow in her footsteps. I hope to continue her work in the legislature to support working families by providing quality education, addressing the rising cost of living and ensuring public safety. Over the coming weeks and months, I look forward to talking with folks throughout our community about the kinds of solutions that we want to see in Olympia.”

Dan has worked as a West Pierce firefighter for nearly 20 years. He was born and raised in Pierce County. Most recently, he worked in Olympia with the Washington State Council of Firefighters to advocate for policies that support working families throughout Washington State.

Dan spent six years in the Washington Army National Guard before receiving a Bachelor’s of Science from Eastern Oregon University and Master’s of Public Administration from University of Washington. He has lived in Legislative District 28 for 17 years and currently lives in Lakewood with his wife Megan and their dog Pepper.

