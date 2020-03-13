The Show Goes On at Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is a Live Performance Theatre that seats a maximum of 180 People and falls within the guidelines of being able to have groups meet if they are under a total of 250 individuals.

In order to meet the standards announced by Governor Inslee on March 11th, 2020 in regards to the precautions being asked of our organization regarding the COVID-19 Virus, we are asking our employees and volunteers to check their temperatures prior to working at the theatre and sanitizing, and cleaning, our theatre prior to, and after, every performance.

At this time we are also actively encouraging older adults or those with underlying conditions not to attend our events until Washington State has lifted this precautionary ban.