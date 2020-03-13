Tacoma Art Museum Announces Temporary Closure

Effective at 5 pm on Friday, March 13, Tacoma Art Museum will be temporarily closed to public, volunteers, and staff through Tuesday, March 31. Following the guidance and directive from public health officials as an action to mitigate the spread and severity of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community, TAM’s board has made this difficult decision.

“With the health and safety of our community, visitors, volunteers, and staff as our top priority, TAM will be closed starting March 13 at 5 pm,” states David F. Setford, Executive Director at Tacoma Art Museum. “While we are closed, TAM staff will continue our mission-centered work connecting people through art. We invite the community to join us on our digital platforms, including our website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, to continue learning and engaging with the Museum.”

In addition, despite the temporary closure, the care of the Museum’s collections, development of educational resources and programs, and the planning of future exhibitions will continue. TAM’s educational staff, with generous support from Artist & Craftsman Supply Tacoma, is working to distribute art kits to Tacoma Public School students. Additionally, TAM staff will be creating a variety of digital content including material related to the current exhibition Forgotten Stories: Northwest Public Art of the 1930s, homeschool learning kits, and TAM Studio projects that can be completed at home.

TAM will have revenue losses during the closure. Donations to support TAM can be made on the TAM website (www.tacomaartmuseum.org).

“We look forward to reopening our doors soon and welcoming community into Tacoma’s art museum, but in the meantime we are doing our best to provide hope and inspiration for all,” notes Setford.

Updates about TAM’s operating schedule will be provided through TAM’s website and social media.

