Steilacoom Town Administrator March 13 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – March 17, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – April 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – March 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Covid-19 Update:

Town operations will be open during normal business hours. Any changes to operating hours or limiting of proceedings will be provided in future updates and will only be done in consultation with TPCHD officials.

On March 12, 2020, Governor Inslee closed schools in Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties from March 16, 2020 through April 24, 2020 for now. This also resulted in the Town closing our Before and After School Program for that same period.

Everyone should follow the recommendations from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department which include:

Increase handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizer

Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette – cover a cough or a sneeze

Keep distance from others (more than six feet, if possible)

Frequently clean and disinfect surfaces

Remain home during a respiratory illness

Remain calm and don’t panic.

More information from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department can be found at www.tpchd.org/coronavirus.

We Love Steilacoom Association/Food Pantry/Bank:

The We Love Steilacoom Association operates the Food Pantry/Bank at Steilacoom Community Church, 1603 Rainier Street, Steilacoom, Washington. Hours of operation are 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays. If you are experiencing temporary or ongoing financial challenges and/or food instability, please avail yourself of this resource.

Summer Hires and Volunteers:

At this time, the Town is advertising the following paid staff and volunteer positions. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website.

Summer Camp Program

9 Recreation Aide positions

1 Recreation Aide Lead

1 Recreation Aide Lifeguard

Public Works

1 six-month Seasonal Maintenance Worker (Parks)

2 three-month Seasonal Maintenance Workers (Parks)

2 three-month Seasonal Maintenance Workers (Streets)

Community Center

2 Facility Attendants (Pioneer Park)

Farmers’ Market

1 Farmers’ Market Intern

Farmers’ Market Volunteers

Public Safety:

Recent Public Safety activity:

116 incidents

32 traffic stops

1 report for sexual assault that occurred several months prior

1 report for financial fraud via telephone

1 report for unlawful posting of intimate images online

2 responses for a persons-in-crisis/incidents involving mental health

1 report for domestic violence

1 report for vehicle prowl

1 report for a deceased resident from natural causes

1 report for a neighbor dispute involving animals

2 reports for motor vehicle collisions, 1 of which was fatal and involved a single-vehicle motor vehicle

1 arrest for driving while license suspended and without required ignition interlock hardware

Steilacoom Public Safety, along with regional public safety agencies, continue to monitor the ongoing situation with regard to COVID-19. New protocols regarding dispatcher call screening, as well as staffing considerations, are being implemented. The purpose of these new protocols is to better ensure the safety of first responders, such that reliable emergency response will continue to be available to the greater public. As always, your officers remain committed to our mission to this community.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on vactoring catch basins; sprayed select sidewalks for moss control; vactored and reestablished the Farrell’s Drive ditch line near the regional stormwater detention facility; completed erosion control inspections on construction sites; and manholes and performing other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed a streetlight destroyed in a car accident on Stevens Street and Cincinnati Street; installed an above-ground vault at Martin and 4th Street; installed a new service in the 1000 block of Short Street; replaced a secondary pedestal at the east end of Oakes Street; continued vault maintenance throughout Town; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections for the Norberg Development; assisted in with the installation of a new irrigation line at the Senko Garden in Cormorant Park; inspected two new water connections in the 200 block of Gove Street; assisted with the accident clean-up at Stevens Street and Cincinnati Street; inspected a new side-sewer installation in the 600 block of Martin Street; inspected the water main installation and disinfection on Stevens Street north of Lexington Street; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew with the assistance from the Cedar Creek work crew installed new irrigation lines at the Senko Garden in Cormorant Park. Additionally, the crew repaired a water heater recirculating pump junction box at the Public Safety Building; assembled shelving units at the Community Center; commenced dewinterizing sprinkler systems; mowed various parks and grounds as weather allowed; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Census 2020: You Count:

Each year, the federal government distributes hundreds of billions of dollars to states and communities based on Census Bureau data. Locally census statistics are used to plan for a variety of resident needs including new roads, schools and emergency services. Businesses use census data to determine where to open places to shop.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will implement new technology to make it easier to respond. For the first time, people will be able to respond online, by phone, as well as by mail. The bureau will use data that the public has already provided to reduce follow up visits. And, the bureau is building an accurate address list and automating its field operations—all while keeping the public’s information confidential and safe.

For those who do not complete the census on or by Census Day (April 1, 2020), in-person house visits will occur. Residents may also see people canvassing neighborhoods to check addresses.

Read more about the census, see a timeline or learn more about temporary work available through the U.S. Census Bureau.