Pierce County Library System Service Changes Due to COVID-19

The Pierce County Library System has been in close contact with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and monitoring information from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health to review the emerging information about the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19) to ensure we are providing the best and safest service for you.

To help slow the spread of this pandemic, we are making the following changes to library services:

Canceling all classes and events in libraries, such as story times, author visits, computer classes and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) events, currently through April 30.

Postponing Pierce County READS, the Library’s community-one book program, with the best-selling author Amy Stewart, which was scheduled for March 28. The Library plans to reschedule this event for the fall.

Canceling all public meetings in public meeting rooms.

Closing all conference rooms to the public.

Asking staff and visitors to keep a 4-6 foot distance from each other while using the library.

We are also changing the way we deliver service to you and thousands of people who visit the 20 Pierce County Libraries nearly every day:

Staff is exploring alternate options to offer classes, events and services.

The Library encourages you to check out e-books, audiobooks and magazines online from your homes.

We encourage you to use the Library’s many online resources from Homework Help with online real-time tutors to help the many students now studying remotely to HeritageQuest for people to research their ancestry as a stress relief while they may be staying home during this time of social distancing.

We know this is a stressful time for all of us, and we also know reading has been proven to help reduce stress. We are here to help you with their reading choices and help reduce your stress during this anxious time and serious health crisis. We are committed to safe and welcoming libraries for the public’s use and a safe work place for staff.



Library staff can also help direct people to accurate information.



The Library System will be open, unless through consultation with Tacoma Pierce County Health Department or another authorized public official or agency, the Library is advised or directed to close.