Metro Parks Tacoma Announces Closures and Cancellations

In light of the governor’s orders and public health guidance and expectations around social distancing, Metro Parks Tacoma is taking the following actions:

These facilities will close at the end of their regular schedule on Friday, March 13:

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park

All four community centers (Eastside, STAR, People’s, Norpoint)

Tacoma Nature Center

W.W. Seymour Conservatory

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum

All programs are canceled, including indoor, outdoor, and volunteer work parties.

All rentals — including community center rooms, the Point Defiance Pagoda, Titlow Lodge, Wapato and Dune pavilions, etc — are canceled. We will work with renters to reschedule or give full refunds.

These decisions are effective through March 31. In the meantime, we will continue evaluating the situation with public health authorities and other partners.

Parks will be maintained and open during their regular operating hours.

Our staff members are handling a high rate of phone calls, and we ask for your patience as we work through these issues. We will keep updating our website as developments warrant.

We know that Metro Parks facilities provide important benefits and services to the community, and these closures and cancellations will have real impacts. We remain in contact with partner agencies and community service providers as we contemplate the consequences of all these actions.