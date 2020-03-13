Meaningful Movies Needs a Lakewood Space

Submitted by Diane Tilstra.

Four years ago, Rick Turner, the man who started Meaningful Movies Project over 15 years ago, approached a small group of us in Tacoma that were screening documentary films at UWT. He had heard about the volunteer work we were doing and wanted to add us to their growing list of venues. From the very beginning, it was obvious that community members were eager for a chance to see documentary films, hear from subject matter experts and discuss the topics with their neighbors and friends. Our audiences crave a chance to hear how others feel and then engage in some activity that is working to make a difference. MMT has collaborated with more than 30 organizations in Pierce County to present critical local information in tandem with film messaging. We often have the filmmaker in the house to talk about making the film!

Diane Tilstra announces film Secret Ingredients

After the Ava Duvernay directed film “13th” one member of the audience stood up and proclaimed, “even though I am a father, husband, a Veteran, and worked for over 30 years in this community; when I walk out of here I will only be seen as a black man.”

The documentary films chosen for screening hit many current topics: climate change, race and discrimination, food issues, mental health, sex trafficking, foster kids, voter suppression and more! Films are free to all. We support our costs for licensing films, pay for the venue and some printing by requesting donations. MMT is entirely volunteer operated in Tacoma. We are part of a network of 29 Meaningful Movie sites now. Even though our dear leader, Rick Turner died in 2017, his dream goes on. Conversations that happen person to person to give our community a place to listen to one another and an opportunity to get involved in making a difference.

Lakewood is an ideal community for a Meaningful Movies site! We need 2-3 volunteers to get the process started. You can read all about it on the MeaningfulMovies.org site. MMP is a Washington State registered 501c3 to allow each venue the option to collect donations to support the effort. It is FUN and informative. If you would like more information please call Diane Tilstra at 206-948-8309