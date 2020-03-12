South Sound 911 public counter and headquarters closed March 13-31

For the health and safety of the community and staff, South Sound 911’s customer service counter and administrative headquarters in Tacoma will be closed to the public March 13-31, 2020. This closure will impact customers seeking fingerprinting or those who planned to apply for a concealed pistol license which requires in-person identification and fingerprinting. South Sound 911 encourages members of the public to check the agency’s website or social media before visiting the service counter or its headquarters in the event the closure period is extended.

Emergency services including 911 and text-to-911 remain available 24×7, as are the non-emergency lines (253-798-4721 or 800-562-9800). Public records requests are also still available online.

Operated by South Sound 911’s Records department, the customer service counter is located at 945 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma. The department routinely handles fingerprinting, concealed pistol licensing, background checks, and other services on behalf of law enforcement agencies in Pierce County.